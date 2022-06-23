Conservation Officers, biologists, a retired park ranger and a concerned citizen rescued an osprey nest from high water on Kootenay Lake. (BCCOS file)

Osprey nest rescued from high water in Kootenay Lake

Conservation Officers, biologists, a retired park ranger and a concerned citizen rescued the nest

An osprey’s offspring was successfully saved from high water this week after the BC Conservation Officer Service (BCCOS) and wildlife biologists rescued a nest from Kootenay Lake.

The BCCOS posted to Facebook on Wednesday (June 22) to say that rising water levels lead to a precarious situation with the Osprey nest.

“The nest was close to being flooded and with the forecast calling for a further rise in water levels, it needed to be moved,” the BCCOS said in an online post. “The recent rescue unfolded in Kaslo Bay, and included Ministry of Forests wildlife [biologists], COs, a retired park ranger and a concerned citizen.”

The rescue team was able to get to the nest via boat, and BCCOS says that the mother osprey was “very calm” while she watched the rescue from a nearby tree.

“Very carefully, two eggs – which were secured in a warm cooler – and the nest were moved approx. 15 metres to a higher piling,” BCCOS wrote. “Moments later, the osprey returned to her newfound nest.”

To report an incident or wildlife concern, call the Conservation Officer Service at 1-877-952-7277.


corey.bullock@cranbrooktownsman.com
