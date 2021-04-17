Organization receives $10K from B.C. government to tackle racism in Surrey, White Rock

Funding to go toward forum for International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination

MOSAIC, a non-profit settlement organization with offices in Surrey, is receiving provincial funding to help tackle racism in Surrey and White Rock.

The Ministry of the Attorney General announced funding for MOSAIC (Multilingual Orientation Service Association for Immigrant Communities), which will be receiving $10,000. The local funding is part of $372,500 for the BC Anti-Racism Network for 36 organizations in 57 communities in B.C.

MOSAIC will be using the funding to expand membership, engage local governments, review and update racism and hate protocols and hold a community forum for International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination.

The organization, which was started in 1976, has offices throughout the Lower Mainland, including one in Newton at its Surrey Newcomers Centre at 200A-7134 King George Blvd.

According to the provincial government, the one-time funding is to address “a recent increase in racism, especially anti-Asian and anti-Indigenous hate activity, during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

