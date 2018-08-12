In this photo taken Tuesday, July 24, 2018, provided by the Center for Whale Research, a baby orca whale is being pushed by her mother after being born off the Canada coast near Victoria, British Columbia. The new orca died soon after being born. Ken Balcomb with the Center for Whale Research says the dead calf was seen Tuesday being pushed to the surface by her mother just a half hour after it was spotted alive. Balcomb says the mother was observed propping the newborn on her forehead and trying to keep it near the surface of the water. (Michael Weiss/Center for Whale Research via AP)

Orca’s ‘tour of grief’ over after carrying dead calf around for nearly 3 weeks

J35’s calf was born and died on July 24, and she towed it around for more than 1,500 kilometres

Researchers say an endangered orca’s “tour of grief” is over after she spent nearly three weeks towing her dead calf around the Pacific Ocean.

The Center for Whale Research says the killer whale, known as J35, was spotted without her baby while she “vigorously chased a school of salmon” for about a kilometre over the weekend.

The centre says J35 appears to be in good health based on telephoto images, in spite of concerns that she may not be able to forage for food while carrying around the carcass.

It says there had been reports “from brief sightings by whale-watchers” two days ago of J35 without her calf in the Georgia Strait near Vancouver.

The centre says the carcass likely sank to the bottom of the Salish Sea, and researchers may not get a chance to perform a necropsy.

J35 was spotted by Fisheries and Oceans Canada while they were searching for another of the 75 southern resident killer whales, labelled an endangered species in both Canada and the United States.

Her calf was born and died on July 24, and researchers say she towed it around for more than 1,500 kilometres.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Rescued puppies reunite on beach in Langley
Next story
Charter bus driver charged in fatal 2017 Canada Place bus crash

Just Posted

Local breweries, beer drinkers come together for Cloverdale festival

Hundreds showed up to the beer tasting event at the Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre Saturday

UPDATE: Two killed in crash between SUV and semi in north Surrey

VIDEO: Mounties indicate two women have died after a crash Saturday at 96th Avenue and 176th Street.

UPDATE: 5 injured in plane crash following Abbotsford International Airshow

One in critical condition in incident involving vintage plane

Petition started after ‘racist, hateful’ comments reportedly made at South Surrey pool

City says it received complaint, and takes ‘allegations of racism very seriously’

Violent crime down, drug offenses up in Cloverdale

Cloverdale saw a more significant increase in drug crime compared to Surrey, but has low numbers

WATCH: Lamborghini races a Blue Angels F-18 Hornet at Abbotsford Airshow

See our video of the fighter jet taking off from inside the Lamborghini on a nearby, parallel runway

Charter bus driver charged in fatal 2017 Canada Place bus crash

A 49-year-old man was killed when the bus hopped the curb

B.C. VIEWS: Canadian cities begin to declare themselves city-states

Local politicians meddle in immigration, environment issues

Orca’s ‘tour of grief’ over after carrying dead calf around for nearly 3 weeks

J35’s calf was born and died on July 24, and she towed it around for more than 1,500 kilometres

Rescued puppies reunite on beach in Langley

For a third time, a group of seized dogs – dubbed Langley 66 – came together to celebrate life.

Teenage shooting victim attends sold-out Danforth benefit concert

Samantha Price was eating ice cream with 18-year-old Reese Fallon when a gunman opened fire

Canada crushes Sweden to win Hlinka Gretzky Cup under-18 tournament

Russia defeated the U.S. 5-4 in the bronze-medal match

Authorities probe how airline employee could steal plane

Man did loops with plane he stole from Sea-Tac International Airport before crashing it

Abbotsford horse counselling group seeking to rebuild after fire

Shamrock Counselling reports all horses and humans safe after fire destroyed their barn housing horses

Most Read