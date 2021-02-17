Options Community Services has launched a campaign with 50 local women to raise $25,000 each for an affordable housing project in Surrey. (Photo: womenofoptions.ca). Options Community Services has launched a campaign with 50 local women to raise $25,000 each for an affordable housing project in Surrey. (Photo: womenofoptions.ca).

Options Community Services has launched a campaign with 50 local women to raise $25,000 each for an affordable housing project in Surrey. (Photo: womenofoptions.ca). Options Community Services has launched a campaign with 50 local women to raise $25,000 each for an affordable housing project in Surrey. (Photo: womenofoptions.ca).

Options launches campaign to raise $1.5M for housing project in Surrey

50 women tasked with raising $25,000 each

In celebrating its 50th anniversary, Options Community Services has launched a fundraising campaign for an affordable housing project in Newton.

Launched Wednesday (Feb. 17), Options has brought together 50 “influential South Fraser women” to raise $1.5 million in support of a new 100-unit affordable housing project at 81st Avenue and King George Boulevard. Thirty of the units would be market rentals, while the remaining 70 would be below market rates, with rent starting as low as $375 per month.

“It’s really a dream and it will make a life-altering difference to people who can access it,” said Christine Mohr, CEO of Options and campaign co-chair.

Mohr said in 2018, Options put out a question to staff to find out what they were hearing was the greatest challenge from clients.

She said “within hours,” she was seeing messages about the “absence of affordable housing.”

“If you don’t have a secure foundation and a place that’s home … What else can you do? You’re really in survival mode.”

Options purchased property at 8109, 8123 and 8135 King George Boulevard in 2015 with the initial plan to build spaces for community services, Mohr said they decided to expand into housing.

Mohr said the project will also include community services, such as early years, mental health outreach and family services.

From there, she said, Options came up with the idea of asking 50 women “to help raise the gap” in funding.

“It was overwhelming to see how excited they were about doing this on behalf of the community,” she noted.

Options board members and staff have also contributed to the cause, and the Surrey Homelessness and Housing Society has also contributed $250,000.

The project is slated to open in mid-2023.

To see a full list of the women involved in the campaign, and to find out more about the project, visit womenofoptions.ca.

READ ALSO: Three Surrey housing projects to get $3.9M over next decade, Nov. 25, 2020


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Charity and DonationsHousing and Homelessness

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. Liberals must pick new leader by next February, party says
Next story
As snow falls on shelter-less B.C. town, woman builds her own makeshift homeless camp

Just Posted

Members of the community participate in the 7th annual Coldest Night of the Year event Feb. 22, 2020. This year’s event will have a virtual aspect to it because of COVID, says organizer Courtenay van den Boogaard. (Photo Submitted: Amanda Grewall)
Community Kitchen passes fundraising goal for Coldest Night event

Goal raised from $100k to $150K

Surrey councillors Jack Hundial and Brenda Locke. (Photos: Now-Leader files)
Surrey councillors take their fight against Surrey policing transition B.C.-wide

Jack Hundial and Brenda Locke have sent a letter to well over 1,000 elected officials in local governments across the province

Surrey 2018 mayoral candidates Tom Gill, left, and Doug McCallum. (Now-Leader file photos)
ZYTARUK: Surrey mayor’s about-turn on banning handguns is baffling

From ‘simply foolish’ to ‘wholeheartedly support’ is one big jump

Image Wikipedia.org
Red Seal training project in Surrey focused on recruiting immigrants

Province providing $600K to ACE Trades and Technical Institute in Surrey to deliver the skills

Options Community Services has launched a campaign with 50 local women to raise $25,000 each for an affordable housing project in Surrey. (Photo: womenofoptions.ca). Options Community Services has launched a campaign with 50 local women to raise $25,000 each for an affordable housing project in Surrey. (Photo: womenofoptions.ca).
Options launches campaign to raise $1.5M for housing project in Surrey

50 women tasked with raising $25,000 each

Games on a table. (Pixabay.com) **MANDATORY CREDIT**
15 people spread COVID-19 to work, daycare after 50-person games night: Henry

B.C. health officials said 1,533 more cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed over Family Day long weekend

(B.C. government)
Horgan chastising feds for Discovery Islands fish farm decision ‘ironic’: First Nation chief

Wei Wai Kum says province ignored request for Broughton-like-process long before federal involvement

More than 50 people participated in the bar-fishing demonstration fishery on Sept. 9, 2020 on the gravel bars of the Fraser River near Chilliwack. DFO officers ticketed six people and seized four rods. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)
B.C. anglers plead with Ottawa for more salmon openings

Recreationals sector fears another year of restrictions could wipe out the industry

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

COVID-19 vaccine is checked on delivery to a Tokyo hospital Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. Japan’s COVID-19 vaccinations are scheduled to begin Wednesday after the government granted belated first approval to a shot co-developed by Pfizer Inc. (Kimimasa Mayama/Pool Photo via AP)
Senior homes stay safe as B.C. finds 427 more cases of COVID-19

Two more senior home outbreaks declared over

A makeshift cold-weather camp that popped over Family Day long weekend in Parksville, located in the back parking lot of St. Anne’s church. (Mandy Moraes photo)
As snow falls on shelter-less B.C. town, woman builds her own makeshift homeless camp

‘There’s no doors open and these people are literally freezing’

B.C. Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson speaks during a drive-in car rally campaign stop at a tour bus operator, in Delta, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. The B.C. Liberals lost seats in Langley, Chilliwack and the B.C. Interior to the NDP in the snap election held a week later. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. Liberals must pick new leader by next February, party says

Andrew Wilkinson’s resignation official after three months

McKenzie Avenue in Saanich was unrecognizable on the morning of Feb. 13 before the municpal snow plows came by. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
Police dig trapped B.C. senior out of his snow-covered tent home in a suburban yard

Man told officers of his arrangement with homeowner to live in the yard

Thompson Egbo-Egbo is seen in his role as Oscar Peterson in a still frame taken from a new Heritage Minute video on the Canadian jazz pianist's life. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Historica Canada, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
New Heritage Minute toasts life of Black Canadian piano virtuoso Oscar Peterson

Clip features seven-time Grammy winner, timed for Black History Month

Most Read