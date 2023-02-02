West Beach Parkade, located at the Victoria Avenue and Vidal Street intersection, opened in May 2019. (File photo)

West Beach Parkade, located at the Victoria Avenue and Vidal Street intersection, opened in May 2019. (File photo)

Options for White Rock parkade’s top floor to be explored

Businesses suggested employee parking: councillor

City of White Rock staff will evaluate the feasibility of reserving the top floor of the waterfront parkade for the exclusive use of waterfront-business employees, following majority support for the idea by council on Monday (Jan. 30).

Put forward by Coun. Christopher Trevelyan “to get the ball rolling” on the conversation, all but two council members – Mayor Megan Knight and Coun. Ernie Klassen – voted in favour of the motion.

In explaining his motion, Trevelyan said the parkade’s fourth level is “under-utilized most of the year,” and that creating a safe location for staff to park year-round would support local business, while reducing vandalism and noise concerns.

The idea, he added, was not his own, but was presented to him by business owners.

The four-level West Beach Parkade, located at the corner of Victoria Avenue and Vidal Street, opened to the public in May 2019. Costing the city around $12.5 million, it has more than 180 parking spaces and is open from 10 a.m. till midnight.

Currently, seaside businesses may request a ‘waterfront commercial merchant decal’ that provides 24/7 parking privileges in designated areas, including the parkade. The decal is transferable to multiple licence plates, which must be on record with the city’s finance department prior to use.

In discussing Trevelyan’s motion, Coun. Michele Partridge said she’d like the city’s Business Improvement Association included in the conversation. She expressed concern that not enough businesses would purchase the associated parking permits, and said a report is needed “to find out if this is a viable way to go.”

Coun. Elaine Cheung asked about the cost of hiring a security guard to deter night-time noise on the fourth floor, while Knight said more than one idea needs to be explored.

Trevelyan noted a solution “doesn’t necessarily have to be a $200,000 change,” and could even be determined to be as simple as installing signage.


