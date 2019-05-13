Vice-Admiral Mark Norman reacts during a press conference in Ottawa on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Opposition force emergency meeting of defence committee on Norman affair

Norman was the second-in-command of Canada’s military before he was suspended

Three Conservative and one NDP MP are requesting that the House of Commons national defence committee be reconvened to examine the government’s conduct in the investigation and prosecution of Vice-Admiral Mark Norman.

Norman was the second-in-command of Canada’s military before he was suspended and then charged with breach of trust over alleged leaks of secret information about a navy shipbuilding contract.

Federal prosecutors stayed the charges on Wednesday, saying they had no reasonable prospect of getting a conviction.

In a letter sent Sunday to the clerk of the committee, the MPs say they are also looking to call a number of witnesses to the committee including Norman himself and the prime minister.

Norman’s lawyer, Marie Henein, has questioned why members of the former Conservative government had not been questioned during their investigation.

The Mounties say they respect the Crown’s decision to drop the case and that their officers conducted a thorough, independent and highly-professional investigation.

The letter from the MPs also alleges the prime minister prejudiced the conduct of the matter by inappropriately anticipating the RCMP’s investigation would result in a prosecution.

“This suggests that he and his cabinet had inappropriate access to information regarding an independent criminal proceeding,” their letter said.

READ MORE: Crown drops breach-of-trust case against Vice-Admiral Mark Norman

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Crash closes Highway 1 near 264 Street, two airlifted to hospital
Next story
Legendary actress and singer Doris Day dead at 97

Just Posted

IHIT to share ‘significant developments’ in South Surrey torched-SUV investigation

Teen’s body found in 18700-block of 24 Avenue in August 2017

Man detained after vehicle rollover in Surrey

No injuries reported

White Rock’s Expo ‘86 benches ‘flattened like pancakes’

City says 10 benches removed because they were damaged by Dec. 20 storm

Surrey firefighters put out multiple brush fires in less than 2 hours

Most of the fires were on the medians along Fraser Highway

VIDEO: Surrey RCMP opens its doors to the public

Annual event draws hundreds of families

Legendary actress and singer Doris Day dead at 97

In recent years, Day had been an animal rights advocate

NDP unveils parts of climate plan in motion as the Green Party edges closer

Singh however insists today’s motion is not an attempt to beat back Green support

5 to start your day

Serious crash on Highway 1, IHIT to share news on death of Surrey teen and more

Danger subsiding after B.C. properties threatened by several weekend wildfires

The blaze broke out Saturday near the community of Lejac, about five kilometres east of Fraser Lake

Onex signs agreement to buy WestJet in deal valued at $5B, including debt

Onex will pay $31 per share for WestJet, which will continue to operate as a privately held company

VIDEO: Giants force Game 7 with 4-2 win Sunday in Prince Albert

The final of seven games will be played in Saskatchewan Monday to determine who’s the WHL champs

Leonard’s buzzer-beater lifts Raptors to Game 7 win over 76ers

Toronto advances to NBA’s Eastern Conference final after beating Philadelphia 92-90

VIDEO: Wildfire burning in east part of Kamloops

There are no structures affected, though there are homes nearby

VIDEO: Crash closes Highway 1 near 264 Street, two airlifted to hospital

Highway 1 westbound at Mt. Lehman closed for several hours

Most Read