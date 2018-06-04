Surrey Centre Liberal MP Randeep Sarai speaking at Surrey’s SFU campus. (File photo)

Opponents to Kinder Morgan pipeline buy protesting in Surrey today

They say they’ll be gathering outside Liberal MP Randeep Sarai’s office in Whalley at 12:30 p.m.

A group of Surrey residents is planning to stage a protest today against the Trudeau government’s decision to buy the Kinder Morgan pipeline for $4.5 billion.

They say they’ll be gathering outside Liberal MP Randeep Sarai’s riding office in Whalley at 12:30 p.m. Monday and plan to deliver petitions signed by 265,000 people opposed to the purchase, as part of a “National Day of Action to Stop the Kinder Morgan Buyout.” More than 80 such protests are expected to take place at MPs’ offices across Canada today.

READ ALSO: B.C. VIEWS: Justin Trudeau left himself no choice on pipeline

READ ALSO: Bill Nye questions Trudeau over Kinder Morgan

READ ALSO: Kinder Morgan Protest in Delta ends peacefully

“It is unacceptable that the Liberal government is spending billions of our tax dollars on a fossil fuel project at a time when we need real action or climate change,” said Rebecca Haber, who plans to participate in today’s Surrey protest. She said the $4.5 billion “could go towards so many other worthwhile investments — housing, safe drinking water for First Nations communities, green energy. These are the types of investments that will make Canada prosperous in the future.”

More to come…


