Former attorney general Wally Oppal. (Black Press Media files)

Oppal to deliver progress update on Surrey’s policing transition plan

Oppal is keynote speaker at Feb. 26 Surrey Board of Trade ‘Hot Topic Dialogue’ event

Wally Oppal is set to deliver a progress update on Surrey’s plan to replace the RCMP with a city-made police force, as the keynote speaker at a Surrey Board of Trade “Hot Topic Dialogue” event in February.

The former B.C. Supreme Court judge and attorney general is in charge of overseeing the plan. He told the Now-Leader on Dec. 23 that it will take him roughly a month to review the report from the joint provincial government-City of Surrey committee on the proposed transition, “to see if it passes muster.”

READ ALSO: Surrey Policing Transition committee report forwarded to Wally Oppal

The board of trade breakfast meeting is set for Wednesday, Feb. 26, from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel at 15269 104th Ave. Pre-registration is required for admission.

“Public safety infrastructure matters to business,” said Anita Huberman, CEO of the board. “The Surrey Board of Trade hosts these hot dialogue topics throughout the year to instigate change and dialogue as well as provide new ideas into the advocacy portfolio of the Surrey Board of Trade.”

Those wishing to register can to do by calling the Surrey Board of Trade at 604-581-7130 or clicking here.

READ ALSO: Oppal says Surrey mayor wrong about policing transition timeline

The Now-Leader is the media sponsor of the event.


