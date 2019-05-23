OPP looking for suspect after Best Buy credit-card fraud in Surrey

Ontario Provincial Police believe suspect has links to Surrey and Langley

The Ontario Provincial Police are looking for a woman suspected of credit card fraud. (OPP handout photo)

Southern Georgian Bay Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are requesting the public’s help in identifying a woman who allegedly purchased thousands of dollars worth of electronics with a stolen credit card at a Surrey Best Buy.

According to an OPP news release issued May 22, officers spoke to a Penetanguishene, Ont., resident who reported that her mail was being forwarded without her knowledge.

“A lengthy investigation was undertaken by a detachment uniform officer who has determined that the suspect(s) used a credit card obtained fraudulently in the victim’s name to purchase several thousand dollars’ worth of electronics at a Best Buy in Surrey, British Columbia after compromising the victim’s identity,” the news release says.

The news release does not identify which Best Buy was targeted, however, images of the suspect show a Central City Shopping Centre (10153 King George Blvd.) carpet in the background.

The OPP believe the suspect may have ties to the Langley and Surrey areas.

Police are encouraging anyone who has information about the suspect or the incident to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, by emailing opp.southern.georgian.bay@opp.ca or to remain anonymous, by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

“Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000,” the release states.

 

