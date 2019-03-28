This 2015 Can-Am quad was among items stolen last week in Abbotsford from the unoccupied home of a person who had recently died.

‘Opera dolls,’ family photos and ATV stolen from B.C. home of dead person

Family discovers theft when checking on Abbotsford residence

  • Mar. 28, 2019 10:20 a.m.
  • News

Family photos, collectible dolls and an ATV were among the items stolen last week in Abbotsford from the home of a person who had recently passed away.

Thai opera doll

Abbotsford Police Sgt. Judy Bird said the unoccupied home was broken into, and family members discovered the theft when checking on the residence.

Bird said among the items stolen were three boxes of family photos, a 2015 Can-Am side-by-side quad, and eight Thai “opera dolls” dressed in red and gold fabric and wearing various removable masks depicting animals or demons.

Bird said the Can-Am quad was seen driving down the street in Abbotsford near Gladys Road and George Ferguson Way.

“Although the photos and dolls do not hold significant monetary value, they are of great sentimental value to the owner’s family,” she said.

Bird said any information leading to the return of these items would be greatly appreciated by the family.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225, text 222973 (abbypd), call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report online at Solvecrime.ca.

