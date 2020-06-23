Photo by Dale Klippenstein

OPCC orders review into penalty in Abbotsford officer domestic-assault case

Department proposed 16-day suspension for assault and harassment of officer’s ex-spouse

The Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner (OPCC) has disagreed with a decision of the Abbotsford Police Department (APD) to give a 16-day suspension to an officer who admitted to the assault and harassment of his former wife over several months.

The OPCC has ordered a review of that decision, saying in a press release today (Tuesday) that the penalty “did not reflect the serious, sustained and deliberate nature” of the behaviour.

The officer, whose name is being withheld to protect the identity of the victim, previously admitted to five allegations of misconduct under the Police Act from January to June 2017.

An APD disciplinary conduct investigation found that there were five instances which included assault, installation of GPS tracking devices on the victim’s vehicle, harassing behaviours, and inappropriate use of police databases.

According to OPCC documents, in one instance, the officer entered his estranged spouse’s residence and, as she tried to close the door, he grabbed her wrist and took phones away so that she couldn’t call the police.

He prevented her from leaving the house by pulling on her arm and locking the door leading to the garage, the documents state.

He also followed her, entered her residence when she wasn’t there, and sent her unwanted texts, emails and phone messages even after a letter was sent from her lawyer advising him to stop.

The documents state that the officer’s behaviour all stemmed from his marital breakup and being fixated on what his spouse was doing and whom she might be seeing.

ALSO READ: Abbotsford Police officer exchanged ‘inappropriate messages,’ says report

Under the Police Act, the APD discipline authority recommended that the officer receive a suspension without pay of between one and five days for each of the allegations of misconduct, for a total suspension of 16 days without pay.

In a separate criminal investigation by the Vancouver Police Department, the officer was charged with and convicted of assault in relation to the matter.

The OPCC found that while the discipline authority correctly underscored the seriousness of domestic violence and the public’s expectation that those “sworn to protect the vulnerable from intimate partner violence must not engage in it themselves,” those principles were not sufficiently reflected in the proposed penalties.

The OPCC does not lay criminal charges, but looks for infractions under the Police Act. Officers deemed to have committed wrongdoing face disciplinary measures ranging from a written reprimand to a suspension or firing.This is separate from whatever criminal charges are laid.

The OPCC review has not yet been scheduled.

ALSO READ: Officer who propositioned sex-trade worker among those disciplined

abbotsfordPolice

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Rally against gentrification gives birth to new tent city in Surrey’s downtown

Just Posted

Rally against gentrification gives birth to new tent city in Surrey’s downtown

It’s been dubbed ‘Whalley World Resort, Tent City 2’

‘The spirit’s back’ at Surrey parks as soccer and baseball players return to practice

‘They’re not scrimmaging yet, they’re working on their skills,’ says soccer club rep

Surrey realtor drowns in Okanagan trying to save daughter

Delta resident, 46, perishes while trying to save daughter, 13, near waterfall

Delta police investigating suspected home invasion in Ladner

Police looking for witnesses, video surveillance relating to the incident on Monday, June 22

COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

Dr. Bonnie Henry gave advice to people preparing to take holidays under the COVID-19 pandemic

Healthcare racism probe must go to systemic roots, not just ‘bad apples’: Indigenous doctor

Doctor says that blood alcohol guessing game is not the only incident

OPCC orders review into penalty in Abbotsford officer domestic-assault case

Department proposed 16-day suspension for assault and harassment of officer’s ex-spouse

Nursing student sues Kelowna RCMP officer for alleged assault during wellness check

None of the allegations in the civil claim have been proven in court

B.C. changing rules as strata property insurance costs rise

Law to end referral fees, limit what needs to be insured

IIO to collect data on ethnicity of those killed, injured in police encounters

The civilian-led agency investigates all police-invovled deaths and serious injuries in B.C.

UBC study seeks to learn if at-home workout apps improve health during pandemic

Trial will give people access to yoga, HIIT or barre training

B.C. to impose ‘stabilization care’ for youths after overdose

Legislation allows young people to be held for up to a week

International students, B.C. homestay families learn to live together during the pandemic

The experience hasn’t been exactly what they signed up for

Black parents having ‘the talk’ with younger kids to prepare them for racism

Need for conversations spurred on further by killing of George Floyd in the U.S.

Most Read