Ontario to issue 50 new cannabis store licences, eight to go to First Nations

The 42 stores selected through the lottery will be distributed regionally

Ontario is set to get 50 more cannabis retail stores starting in October.

The finance minister and attorney general say the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario will hold a lottery for 42 retail store authorizations.

Another eight stores will be located on First Nations reserves through a separate process.

Previously, 25 retailers were chosen through a lottery to open the province’s first brick-and-mortar cannabis stores on April 1, but fewer than half met the deadline.

For this lottery, the government says there will be pre-qualification requirements to ensure the readiness of applicants.

The 42 stores selected through the lottery will be distributed regionally, with 13 in the city of Toronto, six going to the Greater Toronto Area, 11 in the west region, seven going to the east region, and in the north, one each in Kenora, North Bay, Sault Ste. Marie, Thunder Bay and Timmins.

ALSO READ: Cannabis use jumped 40 per cent in Canada between 2013 and 2017, UN report says

ALSO READ: Cannabis enforcement unit now checking unlicensed B.C. pot stores

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
It’s a girl!: Baby orca photographed by Victoria whale watching company
Next story
Controversial anti-abortion film ‘Unplanned’ to hit more than 24 Canadian theatres

Just Posted

Sexual harassment lawsuit settled against ex-Mountie Tim Shields

The former spokesman for the BC RCMP had been accused of harassing a civilian employee

Newt Fest to bring beer garden, vendors and more to Newton’s colourful ‘festival alley’

New event set for a Saturday in July

Surrey Gurdwaras, Hindu Mandir urge public safety minister to approve policing plan

Group says decision will have ‘significant impact on how our communities vote in the next provincial election’

Erin Brockovich in Surrey for Women in Business Awards next spring

Her story was told in a biographical film that starred Julia Roberts

45,000 expected at Surrey’s FVDED music festival

Khalid, Zedd headline fifth annual event at Holland Park

VIDEO: Endangered wolf spotted swimming ashore on northern Vancouver Island

Island wolf population estimated at under 150 in 2008: VI-Wilds

Controversial anti-abortion film ‘Unplanned’ to hit more than 24 Canadian theatres

More than 24 cinemas across the country are due to screen ‘Unplanned’ for a week starting July 12

It’s a girl!: Baby orca photographed by Victoria whale watching company

Eagle Wing Tours identifies gender of calf for first time

Winners crowned in 2019 Miss BC competition

The province-wide competition brings contestants to Fort Langley for 14 years in a row

B.C. First Nation stops Taseko Mines drilling

Tsilhqot’in Nation near Williams Lake opposes the New Prosperity gold and copper mine project

Fairy village built by B.C. kids destroyed twice in a week

Children who made the whimsical village in the Chilliwack neighbourhood said they will rebuild

13 exotic cats, kittens living in ‘horrific’ conditions seized from breeder near Kamloops

BC SPCA says servals are wild animals that should not be in captivity

B.C.’s Wendy Williams named first Canadian woman to captain a major cruise ship

‘No woman should ever feel that she can’t do anything on this planet’

Firefighters battling 4 new wildfires in northwest B.C.

10 new fires have been sparked since Thursday

Most Read