Under a new bill proposed in Canada, streaming companies, such as Netflix, would be subject to the same rules as traditional broadcasters. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

Under a new bill proposed in Canada, streaming companies, such as Netflix, would be subject to the same rules as traditional broadcasters. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

Online streaming act covers streaming giants, promotes Canadian content

New bill seeks to update the 1991 Broadcasting Act which predates the internet revolution

The Liberal government is reviving proposed legislation that would subject streaming companies, such as Netflix, to the same rules as traditional broadcasters.

The Online Streaming Act introduced today would force web firms to offer a set amount of Canadian content and invest heavily in Canada’s cultural industries, including film, television and music.

The bill seeks to update the 1991 Broadcasting Act which predates the internet revolution that changed the way people watch film and video content.

Streaming services would be regulated by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission, but non-commercial social media users and creators would be exempt.

A previous bill to modernize the Broadcasting Act did not get through the Senate before the September general election, though it was passed by the House of Commons with the backing of the Bloc Quebecois and NDP.

John Nater, the Conservative Party’s heritage critic, maintains the bill was flawed and sent a letter last week to Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez calling on him to halt plans to reintroduce it.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Netflix upping U.S., Canada prices with competition growing

Internet and TelecomMovies and TV

Previous story
Lack of benefits, regular hours leading to BC Transit’s driver shortage in Kelowna: union
Next story
UPDATE: Talks get traffic moving again at snarled Alberta border crossing

Just Posted

Conservative MP-elect for South Surrey-White Rock Kerry-Lynne Findlay exchanges a fist-bump with Leader Erin O’Toole during O’Toole’s campaign visit to Surrey last September. On Wednesday, after the CPC voted to replace O’Toole as party leader, Findlay put her name forward for interim leadership role. (Kerry-Lynne Findlay Facebook photo)
South Surrey-White Rock MP makes bid for interim Conservative leadership

Cloverdale’s Cindy O’Brien Hugh clears the bar during women’s high jump at the BC Masters Track & Field Championships at Bear Creek Park Aug. 22, 2021. O’Brien Hugh was recently named a 2021 Masters Track Athlete of the Year. (Photo: Aaron Hinks)
Cloverdale athlete named 2021 Masters Track Athlete of the Year

Black Press Media file photo
Construction sector in Surrey continues to lag in job recovery

Surrey Police Service cruiser. (File photo)
Surrey Police Service expects to deploy 175 more officers in 2022