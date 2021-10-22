Lisa Werring, executive director of Surrey Christmas Bureau. (File photo: Now-Leader)

Lisa Werring, executive director of Surrey Christmas Bureau. (File photo: Now-Leader)

Online registration now open for Surrey Christmas Bureau

Toy depot moving into former Safeway in Whalley

Online registration is now open for the Surrey Christmas Bureau’s 2021 season.

Lisa Werring, executive director for the Christmas Bureau, said they’re so happy to be able to provide online registration.

To register, visit christmasbureau.com.

But they will also provide some limited in-person registration for clients who don’t have access to the internet, and Werring added details about booking those appointments will be announced later in November when the Surrey Christmas Bureau’s toy depot is open.

Werring said the bureau is now preparing to move into the toy depot – which is moving locations.

This year, the toy depot will be located in the former Safeway in Whalley, located at 10355 King George Blvd. Werring said the space was donated by “Santa’s helpers” Crombie Property Holdings Limited.

She noted the location is huge, central and right on transit routes.

In 2020, the toy depot moved into the former Funky Monkey play centre at the last minute after thieves ruined the former Stardust rollerskating building on City Parkway.

READ ALSO: Toy depot site secured by Surrey Christmas Bureau after thieves ruin old Stardust building, Oct. 22, 2020

The toy depot is set to open sometime in November, and “then the magic starts,” said Werring.

From there, the bureau will be ready to receive donations.

And, as usual, Werring said they’re always looking for gifts for teens. This year, she said, they’re planning to do surveys with local schools to get gift ideas “directly from the demographic we’re looking for.”

Meantime, people or businesses can also apply to adopt a family. For more information, call 604-581-9623.

– With file from Tom Zillich


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Charity and DonationsChristmas

Previous story
Appeal court to rule today on South Surrey mother’s murder conviction

Just Posted

Clayton resident Greg MacRae planted this “lawn art” to protest the proposed changes to the Surrey sign bylaw and to spark a conversation about it among residents. (Photo submitted)
Cloverdale resident hoping to spark change with new ‘lawn art’

Ursula Maxwell-Lewis chats about life, travel, and her start in journalism. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Ursula Maxwell-Lewis chats about life, travel, and her start in journalism

Lisa Werring, executive director of Surrey Christmas Bureau. (File photo: Now-Leader)
Online registration now open for Surrey Christmas Bureau

South Surrey mother Lisa Batstone appealed her second-degree murder conviction and sentence, rendered in connection with the December 2014 smothering death of her eight-year-old daughter Teagan. (File photos) South Surrey mother Lisa Batstone appealed her second-degree murder conviction and sentence, rendered in connection with the December 2014 smothering death of her eight-year-old daughter Teagan. (File photos)
Appeal court to rule today on South Surrey mother’s murder conviction