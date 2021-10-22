Online registration now open for Surrey Christmas Bureau

Toy depot moving into former Safeway in Whalley

Online registration is now open for the Surrey Christmas Bureau’s 2021 season.

Lisa Werring, executive director for the Christmas Bureau, said they’re so happy to be able to provide online registration.

To register, visit christmasbureau.com.

But they will also provide some limited in-person registration for clients who don’t have access to the internet, and Werring added details about booking those appointments will be announced later in November when the Surrey Christmas Bureau’s toy depot is open.

Werring said the bureau is now preparing to move into the toy depot – which is moving locations.

This year, the toy depot will be located in the former Safeway in Whalley, located at 10355 King George Blvd. Werring said the space was donated by “Santa’s helpers” Crombie Property Holdings Limited.

She noted the location is huge, central and right on transit routes.

In 2020, the toy depot moved into the former Funky Monkey play centre at the last minute after thieves ruined the former Stardust rollerskating building on City Parkway.

The toy depot is set to open sometime in November, and “then the magic starts,” said Werring.

From there, the bureau will be ready to receive donations.

And, as usual, Werring said they’re always looking for gifts for teens. This year, she said, they’re planning to do surveys with local schools to get gift ideas “directly from the demographic we’re looking for.”

Meantime, people or businesses can also apply to adopt a family. For more information, call 604-581-9623.

