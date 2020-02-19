Emergency crews have shut down White Rock’s Five Corners district. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Serious police incident at White Rock’s Five Corners

RCMP say one person taken to hospital, and officers are looking for a suspect

Emergency crews have shut down White Rock’s Five Corners district this afternoon (Wednesday).

Police, fire and ambulance personnel are on the scene, and an RCMP helicopter is circling the area.

Details are scarce, however, Peace Arch News has learned police received a “man down” report at around 2:45 p.m. One person was taken to hospital with serious injuries and police are reportedly looking for a suspect.

Officers are focusing on the lobby of the Ocean Ridge (15210 Pacific Ave.) condominium building – yellow police tape can be seen inside – and are interviewing witnesses, as well as canvassing the area for CCTV.

White Rock RCMP Const. Chantal Sears said Pacific Avenue is closed from Fir Street to Johnston Road, and is expected to remain shut down “for a very long time.”

More to come…

PoliceWhite Rock

Emergency crews shut down White Rock’s Five Corners district on Wednesday afternoon. One person was reportedly taken to hospital with serious injuries. (Aaron Hinks photo)

