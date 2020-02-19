Serious police incident at White Rock’s Five Corners

RCMP say one person taken to hospital, and officers are looking for a suspect

Emergency crews have shut down White Rock’s Five Corners district. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Emergency crews have shut down White Rock’s Five Corners district this afternoon (Wednesday).

Police, fire and ambulance personnel are on the scene, and an RCMP helicopter is circling the area.

Serious incident 15200 block of Pacific Ave. Pacific Ave shut down to all traffic from Fir to Johnston. @whiterockcity — White Rock RCMP (@WhiteRockRCMP) February 20, 2020

Details are scarce, however, Peace Arch News has learned police received a “man down” report at around 2:45 p.m. One person was taken to hospital with serious injuries and police are reportedly looking for a suspect.

Police have a section of White Rock five corners neighbourhood behind tape. Police not yet saying what happened but investigating serious file. Man taken to hospital with "serious inquiries" Police helicopter above, cops looking for witnesses pic.twitter.com/zCdeiyyV5x — Aaron Hinks (@aaron_hinks) February 19, 2020

Officers are focusing on the lobby of the Ocean Ridge (15210 Pacific Ave.) condominium building – yellow police tape can be seen inside – and are interviewing witnesses, as well as canvassing the area for CCTV.

White Rock RCMP Const. Chantal Sears said Pacific Avenue is closed from Fir Street to Johnston Road, and is expected to remain shut down “for a very long time.”

More to come…

