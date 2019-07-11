Jennifer Brooks protests with family and friends in 2016, during efforts to push Crown counsel to move forward with charges in connection with the police-shooting death of her son, Hudson. (File photo)

‘Ongoing discussions’ stall Mountie’s trial in Hudson Brooks shooting death

Proceedings against Const. Elizabeth Cucheran adjourned to Aug. 8

The setting of trial dates for the RCMP officer charged in connection with the July 2015 shooting death of Hudson Brooks in South Surrey has once again been adjourned.

In a brief appearance Thursday afternoon in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster, the proceedings against Const. Elizabeth Cucheran were scheduled – by joint request – to resume on Aug. 8.

“There’s ongoing discussions between defence and Crown,” Heather Magnin, one of the prosecutors, told Peace Arch News outside court, of the delay.

Magnin couldn’t say definitively that trial dates would be set next month, but said the hope is “to move forward.”

Cucheran is charged with aggravated assault and assault with a deadly weapon in connection with Brooks’ July 2015 death outside the South Surrey RCMP detachment.

She was ordered to stand trial following a preliminary inquiry that wrapped up in Surrey Provincial Court in December, and has elected for a judge-and-jury trial.

READ MORE: Officer charged in South Surrey man’s shooting death ordered to stand trial

Thursday, Magnin told the court it’s estimated that six weeks would be needed for a judge-and-jury trial, and that January 2020 is the earliest dates the court had available.

However, an agent for defence counsel David Butcher indicated that his schedule would not be able to accommodate that length of trial until the fall of 2020.

While Justice John Harvey initially questioned how a further adjournment is “not fostering problems,” he confirmed the matter would return to court on Aug. 8.

In March, following the third adjournment of the fix-date proceedings, Brooks’ mother described the wait for things to move forward in her son’s case as beyond excruciating.

“We are coming up to four years of the murder of Hudson and still we wait and wait,” Jennifer Brooks wrote in a Facebook post on the Justice for Hudson page.

“What is the hold up?”

Following the fourth adjournment in April, she pledged to resume public marches calling for justice for her son if the proceedings continued to stall.

“Unbelievable what a miscarriage of justice!” reads an April 18 Facebook post.

“If there is not a date by July the four year mark without Hudson we MARCH!”

READ MORE: Hundreds march for Hudson in South Surrey

More to come…

