UPDATED: Citizen’s arrest leads to capture of Delta break and enter suspect

The driver of a U-Haul alledgedly attempted to steal another vehicle after a crash on 56 Street

The acts of some Good Samaritans in Tsawwassen have led to the arrest of a break and enter suspect today (April 30).

According to the Delta police, officers received a call around 12:30 p.m. about a possible break and enter in the residential area near Brandrith Park. When police arrived on scene, a U-Haul van collided with a police car in its attempt to leave. The officer in the vehicle was not injured.

Police did not pursue the van, citing concerns over public safety. It was seen heading north on 56 Street, where witnesses said the driver ran a red light, clipped another vehicle, jumped the median and was involved in a head on collision with another van.

There were no reported injuries in the accidents. The northbound section of 56 Street was closed following the incident.

A number of witnesses said the driver then exited the U-Haul, and tried to take another vehicle near the Town-Centre mall. When that attempt failed, the driver fled the scene, but was apprehended by citizens in the area.

Police then arrived and arrested the driver.

“A wide variety of police resources have been brought in, and this is still an ongoing incident” said Cris Leykauf, Delta police public affairs coordinator. “This was definitely an unusual series of events to unfold in our quiet town, but we’re thankful that no one was hurt.”

Delta police say they will release more information will be released as it becomes available.

Any witnesses who haven’t yet spoken to police, or who may have taken photos or videos related to the incident are asked to call 604-946-4411 and indicate they have information related to File #18-8823.



