One year later, Surrey RCMP put out another call for missing man

Nearly a year after he was last seen, Surrey RCMP have put out another call for information on a missing Surrey man.

Bernard Grempel, 29, was last seen at 22nd Street SkyTrain Station in New Westminster on May 14, 2021, according to a release from Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn.

Munn said that leading up to Grempel’s disappearance, “investigators have confirmed that Bernard entered the Surrey Central SkyTrain Station at 10:31 p.m., took the SkyTrain and arrived at the 22nd Street station.” at 10:53 p.m.

She added that investigators believe Grempel boarded the 340 bust at 10:59, which travels to Scottsdale Exchange in Surrey.

“Despite extensive video canvassing, police were not able to confirm where Bernard disembarked the bus.”

A couple of hours earlier, at 8:44 p.m., he was at a 7-Eleven store in Guildford, not far from where he lives, in the 10000-block of 150th Street.

Grempel, police say, was last seen on video wearing red sweatpants, a while hoodie, blue medical mask and black-and-white Nike runners. He is six feet tall, with a slim build and curly brown hair and brown eyes.

At the time of Grempel’s disappearance, Surrey RCMP said he is “apprehend-able” under the Mental Health Act.

“Thank you to the public for all the tips that we have received over the past year and continue to receive,” said Munn.

“Our investigators have followed up on all tips and will continue to do so until Bernard is found. As our investigation continues, we are encouraging anyone with any information who has not yet spoken with investigators to contact Surrey RCMP.”

Anyone with information that could help police in locating Grempel is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.

Meantime, Grempel’s family is still offering a reward for information – now $30,000.

His family first posted about the reward in 2021, then $20,000. The family was raising the funds through GoFundMe.

At the time of launching the GoFundMe, Grempel’s sister Ettie Shurack said that in addition to police efforts, they hired a private investigator to help expand the search.

“My brother is a wonderful, kind, and caring person and a real family guy. He is a great son to my parents, an awesome brother to me, a doting uncle to my children, and a loyal friend to his buddies. We are really worried about Bernard, we really miss him.”

The family has also created a Facebook group, Let’s Find Bernard Grempel, which has nearly 800 members.

