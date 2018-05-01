(File photo)

One to hospital following White Rock collision

Surrey driver ticketed for failing to yield

A 53-year-old White Rock man was taken to hospital Saturday morning, following a collision at Foster Street and Roper Avenue.

Sgt. Joel Glen said police alerted to the incident shortly before 10 a.m. April 28. It involved a Ford hatchback and a Buick sedan.

“It was significant damage to both vehicles and one driver was taken to hospital,” Glen said Monday.

Details of the White Rock man’s injuries were not available.

Glen said a 72-year-old Surrey man was issued a ticket under the Motor Vehicle Act for failing to yield.

