IHIT called out following reported shooting in South Surrey

One person was reportedly taken to hospital with gunshot injuries following an incident in South Surrey. (Shane MacKichan photo) One person was reportedly taken to hospital with gunshot injuries following an incident in South Surrey. (Shane MacKichan photo) One person was reportedly taken to hospital with gunshot injuries following an incident in South Surrey. (Shane MacKichan photo) One person was reportedly taken to hospital with gunshot injuries following an incident in South Surrey. (Shane MacKichan photo)

The Integrated Homicide Investigation team has been dispatched to South Surrey, following a reported shooting this morning (April 6) in South Surrey, at a home near Peninsula Village.

According to a witness, one person was taken to hospital with gunshot injuries after officers responded to the 15200-block of 24 Avenue at around 2:30 a.m.

Surrey RCMP has confirmed an incident occurred inside a residence.

More to come…

tholmes@peacearchnews.com

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

RCMPShootingSurrey