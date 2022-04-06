IHIT called out following reported shooting in South Surrey

The Integrated Homicide Investigation team has been dispatched to South Surrey, following a reported shooting this morning (April 6) in South Surrey, at a home near Peninsula Village.
According to a witness, one person was taken to hospital with gunshot injuries after officers responded to the 15200-block of 24 Avenue at around 2:30 a.m.
Surrey RCMP has confirmed an incident occurred inside a residence.
More to come…
