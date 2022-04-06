IHIT called out following reported shooting in South Surrey

One person was reportedly taken to hospital with gunshot injuries following an incident in South Surrey. (Shane MacKichan photo)One person was reportedly taken to hospital with gunshot injuries following an incident in South Surrey. (Shane MacKichan photo)
One person was reportedly taken to hospital with gunshot injuries following an incident in South Surrey. (Shane MacKichan photo)One person was reportedly taken to hospital with gunshot injuries following an incident in South Surrey. (Shane MacKichan photo)
One person was reportedly taken to hospital with gunshot injuries following an incident in South Surrey. (Shane MacKichan photo)One person was reportedly taken to hospital with gunshot injuries following an incident in South Surrey. (Shane MacKichan photo)
One person was reportedly taken to hospital with gunshot injuries following an incident in South Surrey. (Shane MacKichan photo)One person was reportedly taken to hospital with gunshot injuries following an incident in South Surrey. (Shane MacKichan photo)

The Integrated Homicide Investigation team has been dispatched to South Surrey, following a reported shooting this morning (April 6) in South Surrey, at a home near Peninsula Village.

According to a witness, one person was taken to hospital with gunshot injuries after officers responded to the 15200-block of 24 Avenue at around 2:30 a.m.

Surrey RCMP has confirmed an incident occurred inside a residence.

More to come…


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

RCMPShootingSurrey

Previous story
Police dog takes down Surrey fugitive after he crashes car trying to evade Vancouver Police

Just Posted

Police are investigation following a confrontation that unfolded in Whalley Tuesday (April 5) afternoon. (Shane MacKichan photo)
Car bashed, bear spray used after fight over alleged theft leads to four-car crash in Surrey

One person was found dead following a fire at a Whalley apartment building Tuesday night. (Shane MacKichan photo)
One dead in Whalley apartment fire

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Police dog takes down Surrey fugitive after he crashes car trying to evade Vancouver Police

One person was reportedly taken to hospital with gunshot injuries following an incident in South Surrey. (Shane MacKichan photo)
IHIT called out following reported shooting in South Surrey