One to hospital after truck shears power pole in North Surrey

Emergency crews were near 160 Street and 100 Avenue after a pickup lost control and sheared a power police early Tuesday morning. (Shane MacKichan photo)

More than 500 BC Hydro customers are without power in North Surrey after an eastbound Dodge Ram pickup lost control and sheared a power pole this morning.

The incident occurred at 160 Street and 100 Avenue just after midnight.

According to one witness, live wires were downed in the incident, and the driver had to remain inside the truck until hydro crews deemed it safe.

One person was then transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the witness said.

According to BC Hydro, crews remained on the scene as of 7:30 a.m., and power is expected to be restored around 9 a.m.

The collision was the second in recent days involving a sheared power pole and outage in Surrey.

Saturday, around 2,500 customers were left without power after a U-Haul truck westbound on Fraser Highway hit a hydro pole and a traffic sign near 184 Street.

READ MORE: U-Haul truck hits hydro pole, causes power outage in Surrey