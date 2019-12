Emergency crews were at Highway 17 and Tannery Road in North Surrey Sunday night, following a fiery crash involving a Jeep and a semi. (Shane MacKichan photo)

Emergency crews were on Highway 17 near Tannery Road Sunday night after a Jeep SUV apparently rear-ended a semi truck and caught fire.

According to one witness, Surrey and Delta fire crews responded just before 10 p.m., and one person was transported to hospital with undetermined injuries.

