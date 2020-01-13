UPDATE: Road to Tsawwassen ferry terminal reopens after head-on crash

Crash sent one to hospital

One person was seriously injured in a three-vehicle head-on crash near the Tsawwassen BC Ferries terminal on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. (Delta Police Department)

The road to the Tsawwassen ferry terminal has reopened after a multi-vehicle crash closed Highway 17.

The head-on collision between three cars just outside the terminal sent one person to hospital with serious injuries at about 9 a.m. on Monday.

Ferries on the Tsawwassen-to-Swartz Bay route were running on a delayed schedule, and many trips were cancelled outright.

VIDEO: Snow leads to stranded cars, closed schools and chaos on Lower Mainland roads

READ MORE: BC Ferries seeing serious delays after high winds

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.