One person was seriously injured in a three-vehicle head-on crash near the Tsawwassen BC Ferries terminal on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. (Delta Police Department)

UPDATE: Road to Tsawwassen ferry terminal reopens after head-on crash

Crash sent one to hospital

The road to the Tsawwassen ferry terminal has reopened after a multi-vehicle crash closed Highway 17.

The head-on collision between three cars just outside the terminal sent one person to hospital with serious injuries at about 9 a.m. on Monday.

Ferries on the Tsawwassen-to-Swartz Bay route were running on a delayed schedule, and many trips were cancelled outright.

VIDEO: Snow leads to stranded cars, closed schools and chaos on Lower Mainland roads

READ MORE: BC Ferries seeing serious delays after high winds

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Amount of cannabis seized at Canada-U.S. border jumped 75% after legalization
Next story
VIDEO: Snow leads to stranded cars, closed schools and chaos on Lower Mainland roads

Just Posted

SNOW DAY: No school in Surrey, Delta; ‘avoid all but essential travel,’ transportation ministry says

Overnight snow storm

Two men arrested in connection with 16 Lower Mainland armed robberies

Pair hit businesses in Abbotsford, Langley, Maple Ridge, Surrey, Chilliwack and Vancouver

For Surrey mayors, voicing outrage over paroled convicts is a rite of passage

Victim’s relative told ‘Now-Leader’ Gary Jagur Singh is getting day parole at Surrey halfway house

Surrey RCMP hunting for impaired driving, assault suspect

Cory Ulmer Brown is white, six feet two inches tall, 196 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair

‘We will never get zero,’ Surrey school district staff says of portables

District expects to ‘level off’ number of portables ‘as early as 2021,’ but see an increase again by 2028

VIDEO: Questions of racism linger as Harry, Meghan step back

U.K. MP says royal rift shows that Britain still has a problem with ‘structural racism’

Meghan Markle visits women’s shelter in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are moving to Canada as they step back from Royal Family

Transportation ministry asks Lower Mainland residents to stay home

All public schools and universities are closed

Schools, universities closed in the Lower Mainland after heavy snowfall

Snow is expected to ease off in the afternoon

VIDEO: Highway 1 shut down in Abbotsford, Chilliwack due to whiteout, blowing snow

Police say they are struggling to reach stranded motorists

Hellebuyck makes 41 saves as Jets blank Canucks 4-0

Winnipeg has won last 10 games against Vancouver

How to keep the hummingbirds fed during a cold snap

Four cups of water and one cup of white sugar is the perfect solution

Sledding injures tens of thousands of children each year

Several municipalities in Canada and the United States have banned sledding

Coastal GasLink makes new request to meet with First Nation pipeline opponents

President writes letter following Premier John Horgan’s comments on law needing to be followed

Most Read