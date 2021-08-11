Police, fire and ambulance crews were called out Tuesday night, Aug. 10, to a report of a fall from a balcony in the 19700 block of 56 Ave. in Langley City. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

One person taken to hospital after fall from balcony in Langley City

Woman was screaming for help: witness

Police, fire and ambulance responded after a woman fell from a third-floor balcony Tuesday night around 10:30 p.m. in Langley City.

Langley City fire chief Rory Thompson said crews responded to a fire alarm at 10:21 p.m. and on arrival, found an injured woman who had apparently fallen from a third floor balcony at the back of the building.

She was “unresponsive on arrival,” Thompson reported.

It appeared the fire alarm had been triggered in relation to the fall.

BC Emergency Health Services reported two paramedic crews were dispatched to the scene, and one patient was transported to hospital in serious condition.

A resident of the area, who asked not to be identified, described what they saw and heard to the Langley Advance Times.

“Somebody was screaming, yelling,” the witness said.

“I thought someone was fighting, and [then] this woman started screaming hysterically, ‘help, help, help.”

“She was screaming at the top of her lungs.”

Then, it appeared someone pulled the fire alarm in the building.

“People were running around. Everyone evacuated the building.”

Ambulance paramedics in two vehicles, and a fire truck and two police units, could be seen at the scene.

One person was removed from the scene by ambulance, the witness said.

“And then they took somebody away.”

