Surrey Fire Service.

One person severely burned after South Surrey structure fire

Fire not considered suspicious

One person was transported to hospital after a structure fire in South Surrey Monday evening.

Surrey firefighters and RCMP were called to the 3400-block of King George Boulevard at approximately 8 p.m. for reports of a structure fire.

One person was taken to hospital with “severe burns,” RCMP said.

“The fire was deemed not suspicious, however, (the) fire department investigation is still ongoing,” Const. Sarbjit Sangha said in an email.

The Peace Arch News has reached out to Surrey Fire Service for comment.

