Collision near 60 Avenue and 172 Street sends at least one person to hospital. (Shane MacKichan photo)

One person sent to hospital after collision in Cloverdale

Two pickup trucks collide

At least one person was sent to hospital after a two-vehicle collision in Cloverdale Sunday (Oct. 24) morning.

Surrey RCMP said at approximately 9:30 a.m., two vehicles collided near 60 Avenue and 172 Street. One man was transported to hospital with “serious injuries,” police said.

The occupants of the other vehicle were “shaken up” and checked at scene by paramedics.

A witness on scene told Peace Arch News it took firefighters about 40 minutes to free a person who was trapped in one of the vehicles.

Police said a road closure will be in effect for several hours and the public is asked to use an alternate route at this time.

Anyone with more information about this Incident or dash-cam footage is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or CrimeStoppers. To remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca

