Severe mudslides in the B.C. Interior on August 11 closed several highways. Photo: Kim van Tine.

Woman missing after car swept away by mudslide near Cache Creek

A search is now underway for Valerie Morris, who has been missing since the afternoon of August 11.

Ashcroft RCMP have confirmed that one person is missing after mudslides on Highway 99 swept away a car with two occupants on the afternoon of Saturday, August 11.

Valerie Morris, aged 57, was a passenger in a vehicle driven by her husband when the car was swept off the highway by a mudslide at approximately 5 p.m. The husband was able to get out of the vehicle, and when Ashcroft and Lillooet RCMP arrived at the scene they were informed that Valerie was unaccounted for.

Initial search efforts were unsuccessful. Ashcroft RCMP, along with assistance from the RCMP Police Dog Service, Search and Rescue, and the Fire Service are continuing the search. However, efforts are being hampered by the quick-moving water and unsafe conditions in and around the area of the mudslide.

Valerie Morris is described as Caucasian, 5 foot 2 inches, and 113 lbs, with auburn hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing white/cream Capri pants, a black sun visor hat, a bright red jacket, and a bright pink shirt.

Ashcroft RCMP are asking anyone who may have been a witness, or are in possession of dash cam video of the slide or the Morris’s 1968 Morgan convertible prior to the slide, to contact the Ashcroft RCMP at 250-453-2216 and cite file 2018-1038.

The event occurred on a stretch of Highway 99 that has had 17 mudslides come down on it within 10 kilometres of the junction with Highway 97. The highway is closed in both directions, and it is estimated that it will remain closed for several days.

Ashcroft RCMP effected a rescue of six people from a house in the area on the afternoon of August 11, after a mudslide filled the entire first floor of the residence. RCMP officers had to approach the house on foot and climb onto the top of vehicles parked in front of the house in order to gain entrance to the second floor and rescue the occupants.

Severe rain caused mudslides on several area highways on August 11, with stretches of Highway 1 east and south of Cache Creek, and Highway 97 at Cache Creek and Clinton, closed for several hours. Those routes are all now fully reopened.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
UPDATE: Missing woman ‘safely located,’ Surrey police say

Just Posted

Surrey to host Western Regional Quidditch Championship in 2019

The fictional game in the Harry Potter series has become popular around the world, with 600 athletes in Canada alone

For her murdered son, ‘Burnouts in the Sky’ returns to Cloverdale Saturday

Annual car show staged for the first time since Bradley McPherson’s killer was convicted

UPDATE: Missing woman ‘safely located,’ Surrey police say

Police say Kara McDonald, 38, was last seen at 4:10 a.m. on Sunday

Rina Gill joins Bruce Hayne’s ‘Surrey Integrity Now’ party

Former Surrey First member Bruce Hayne says additional candidates for the fall election will be announced soon

Wildfire smoke brings in air quality advisory for Lower Mainland

People with health conditions are urged to avoid the outdoors

VIDEO: The Fraser Valley’s picture-perfect locales

Highlights include Tuscan Farm Gardens, the Hayward Lake area, Mount Cheam and more

Gun used in Fredericton killings is legal, man had licence

Police Chief Leanne Fitch said the long gun is commonly available for purchase, and is not a prohibited or restricted weapon

Ontario will sell pot online when legalization comes in the fall

There are further plans to have pot in private retail stores in early 2019

B.C. seeks federal help in wildfire battle

Canadian Forces to join foreign crews as B.C. reaches 600 fires

UBC study focuses on reducing the fear of being too happy

The study proves people are able to control their own happiness

Woman missing after car swept away by mudslide near Cache Creek

A search is now underway for Valerie Morris, who has been missing since the afternoon of August 11.

Cap reseller ticket prices, control bots, B.C. told

Survey finds frustration with live event tickets being scooped up

Highway 99 still closed both directions west of Highway 97 junction

Mudslides have once again hampered traffic in the region following heavy rains.

$67M for two emergency towing vessels for B.C. coast

Government of Canada awarded a contract to lease two vessels from New Brunswick

Most Read