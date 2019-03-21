A collision between a pickup truck and a tree trimming services vehicle towing a wood chipper that sent at least 1 person to the hospital with serious injuries. (Shane MacKichan Photo)

VIDEO: One person in hospital after head-on crash in Delta

Ladner Trunk Road between 80th and 72nd Streets is closed. Police say to avoid the area.

One person is in the hospital after what appears to be a head-on collision between a pick-up truck and a work vehicle, according to Delta police.

DPD spokesperson Melissa Granum said drivers should avoid Ladner Trunk Road between 80th and 72nd Streets until further notice.

“We have one person transported to the hospital with serious injuries,” Granum told the Reporter. “I don’t currently have an update on that victim.”

She said the public can monitor the DPD’s Twitter feed for further updates.

More to come.


sasha.lakic@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

A collision between a pickup truck and a tree trimming services vehicle towing a wood chipper that sent at least 1 person to the hospital with serious injuries. (Shane MacKichan Photo)

A collision between a pickup truck and a tree trimming services vehicle towing a wood chipper that sent at least 1 person to the hospital with serious injuries. (Shane MacKichan Photo)

A collision between a pickup truck and a tree trimming services vehicle towing a wood chipper that sent at least 1 person to the hospital with serious injuries. (Shane MacKichan Photo)

A collision between a pickup truck and a tree trimming services vehicle towing a wood chipper that sent at least 1 person to the hospital with serious injuries. (Shane MacKichan Photo)

A collision between a pickup truck and a tree trimming services vehicle towing a wood chipper that sent at least 1 person to the hospital with serious injuries. (Shane MacKichan Photo)

A collision between a pickup truck and a tree trimming services vehicle towing a wood chipper that sent at least 1 person to the hospital with serious injuries. (Shane MacKichan Photo)

Previous story
Two draft agreements on B.C. Caribou protection ‘historic,’ says minister

Just Posted

South Surrey firefighters rescue cat from tree

The cat ‘got himself a little too high for comfort’

Surrey forensic nurse says vote Early, vote often

If Sheila Early wins YWCA award, Scotiabank will donate $10K to violence prevention services program for women

VIDEO: One person in hospital after head-on crash in Delta

Ladner Trunk Road between 80th and 72nd Streets is closed. Police say to avoid the area.

Surrey man charged in 2018 grocery store stabbing

Coquitlam RCMP say the incident is ‘believed to be targeted’

Surrey RCMP hunt for robbery suspect after woman threatened while using ATM

Police say a man demanded a woman withdraw money from her account while threatening her with a weapon

After mosque attacks, New Zealand bans ‘military-style’ guns

The gunman killed 50 in a Christchurch mosque

Two draft agreements on B.C. Caribou protection ‘historic,’ says minister

Consultations to start in April

Nowhere to grieve: How homeless people deal with loss during the opioid crisis

Abbotsford homeless advocate says grief has distinct challenges for those living on the streets

ICBC shifts to Alberta model, with higher rates, private insurers say

B.C. public insurance includes funding enforcement, driver licensing

‘Now, this is over’: Killer of B.C. gas station attendant dies at age 30 in prison

Grant De Patie killed while working at gas station

B.C., feds accused of ‘environmental racism’ over Site C, Mount Polley

Amnesty International Canada says governments failed to recognize threats to Indigenous peoples

New Leger polls suggests federal Liberals lagging Conservatives

Overall, 31 per cent of respondents polled said they would vote for Justin Trudeau’s Liberals

Number of homeless deaths more than doubled in B.C. as opioid crisis set in

New data shows trend between more overdose deaths and the number of people dying in the street

Four people spat on in ‘random, unprovoked’ assaults: Vancouver police

Police ask additional victims to come forward after woman in a wheelchair spat on

Most Read