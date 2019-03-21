VIDEO: One person in hospital after head-on crash in Delta

One person is in the hospital after what appears to be a head-on collision between a pick-up truck and a work vehicle, according to Delta police.
DPD spokesperson Melissa Granum said drivers should avoid Ladner Trunk Road between 80th and 72nd Streets until further notice.
“We have one person transported to the hospital with serious injuries,” Granum told the Reporter. “I don’t currently have an update on that victim.”
She said the public can monitor the DPD’s Twitter feed for further updates.
More to come.
A collision between a pickup truck and a tree trimming services vehicle towing a wood chipper that sent at least 1 person to the hospital with serious injuries. (Shane MacKichan Photo)
