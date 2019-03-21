VIDEO: One person in hospital after head-on crash in Delta

Ladner Trunk Road between 80th and 72nd Streets is closed. Police say to avoid the area.

A collision between a pickup truck and a tree trimming services vehicle towing a wood chipper that sent at least 1 person to the hospital with serious injuries. (Shane MacKichan Photo)

One person is in the hospital after what appears to be a head-on collision between a pick-up truck and a work vehicle, according to Delta police.

DPD spokesperson Melissa Granum said drivers should avoid Ladner Trunk Road between 80th and 72nd Streets until further notice.

“We have one person transported to the hospital with serious injuries,” Granum told the Reporter. “I don’t currently have an update on that victim.”

She said the public can monitor the DPD’s Twitter feed for further updates.

On scene with a serious crash Highway 10 East and West bound traffic shutdown plan alternate route as roadway will be shut down for several hours @deltapolice @DPDTraffic pic.twitter.com/T0HSvfinjG — Cst Ken Usipiuk (@CstUsipiuk) March 21, 2019

