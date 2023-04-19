The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

One person hurt after RCMP plane crashes at Whitehorse airport

The airport was temporarily closed due to the crash and has since reopened

The Transportation Safety Board is investigating after an RCMP plane crashed at the Whitehorse airport.

Police say an RCMP employee on board was injured when the plane crashed on Monday morning.

The airport was temporarily closed due to the crash and has since reopened.

The Transportation Safety Board says the aircraft is a Pilatus PC 12 registered to the RCMP.

There was no immediate information if there were other people on board the single-engine turboprop at the time.

The TSB says it is sending a team of investigators to Whitehorse.

Plane crashRCMPYukon

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PODCAST: Sean McCann is the ‘Shantyman’
Next story
No deal at union deadline; federal workers hit the picket lines as talks continue

Just Posted

Surrey Fire worked to put out a house fire in Cloverdale on April 18, 2023. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
Fire leaves Cloverdale home badly damaged

Surrey’s Vaisakhi Parade fills streets in Newton. (File photo)
Police suggest safety plan for kids who might go missing during Surrey’s massive Vaisakhi parade

Image surrey.ca
Surrey council endorses ‘next steps for improvements’ to Bear Creek Park

Hatchery volunteer Tim Everson speaks to Grade 5 and 6 students from Richmond’s Westwind Elementary, as part of an April 13, 2023 tour of the facility. (Sobia Moman photo)
PHOTOS: South Surrey hatchery program schools students on salmon

Pop-up banner image