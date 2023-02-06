One person found dead in Surrey apartment building during fire alarm check

IHIT is investigating after one person was found dead in a Guildford apartment building Sunday night. (File photo)

One person was found dead and another was sent to hospital with serious injuries after Surrey firefighters responded to a fire alarm at a Guildford apartment building Sunday night.

Surrey RCMP say officers were notified of the discovery at a building in the 14900-block of 102A Avenue at 6:06 p.m. The building was evacuated and police say it has been confirmed that there was no fire. Due to the sprinkler activation, all residents of the building were displaced for an “undetermined amount of time.”

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is working in partnership with Surrey RCMP. While police are in the evidence gathering stage, they say they do not believe that there is any “ongoing risk to public safety.”

Anyone with information can call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.



