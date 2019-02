Police say the fire does not appear to involve foul play

Mounties say there is nothing to suggest foul play in a house fire that killed one person in Coquitlam Tuesday.

RCMP said officers and firefighters were called to a fully engulfed trailer on 201 Cayer Street just before 11 a.m.

The person, who has not yet been identified, was found dead inside the unit.

Police said while the fire doesn’t appear to be suspicious, the investigation is ongoing.

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.