The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

One person dead, 70 displaced after apartment fire in North Vancouver

Police say the victim’s identity is not being released because their family hasn’t yet been notified

Police say one person has died and 70 residents have been displaced following an apartment fire in North Vancouver.

North Vancouver RCMP say in a news release that fire at Silverlynn Apartments was quickly brought under control after flames and smoke were seen Tuesday coming from the three-storey structure.

The Mounties say they will work with the BC Coroners Service to investigate the death.

Police say the victim’s identity is not being released because their family hasn’t yet been notified.

They say the displaced residents are being registered for emergency support services.

It’s unclear if or when residents will be able to return to their homes.

fire

Previous story
B.C. approved to decriminalize possession of small amounts of street drugs as deaths soar
Next story
Charest pledges review of assault-style firearm ban after saying no laws would change

Just Posted

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum delivering his 2022 State of the City address on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Surrey mayor says you need to have a ‘thick skin’ to be in politics

Surrey-based Aequitas Singers will perform a “Finding Colours in the Grey” concert Saturday, June 18 at Centre Stage at Surrey City Hall. The choir rehearses Tuesday evenings at David Brankin Elementary in Whalley. (Photo: Tom Zillich)
‘Finding Colours in the Grey’ concert amplifies Surrey’s Aequitas Singers following Zoom adventures

Hamed Almeshkhas talks to a Surrey Mountie at the Asphalt Angels Charity Car Show May 28. The RCMP came out to support the charity event which was put on by RCS Autohaus, a car rally club. All funds raised went to support Cloverdale’s Fraser Valley Regional Food Bank. (Photo submitted: Cloverdale Community Kitchen)
Cloverdale Community Kitchen hosts car show

Dean Anderson holds up a sign before a march on the first National Day of Action to draw attention to the opioid overdose epidemic, in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on February 21, 2017. Beginning Jan. 31 2023, adults in B.C. will be allowed to carry up to 2.5 grams of drugs for personal use, Health Canada announced May 31, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. approved to decriminalize possession of small amounts of street drugs as deaths soar