Nathan Barthelette (Photo: Police handout)

One of two wanted kidnapping suspects arrested at Surrey-U.S. border

Second suspect, Meaz Nour-Eldin, remains at large and may be in Montreal

One of two kidnapping suspects wanted on Canada-wide warrants has been arrested, Surrey RCMP say.

According to a release, Nathan Barthelette was arrested by Canada Border Service Agency on Sept. 3 while trying to re-enter Canada at the Pacific Highway Border Crossing.

The second suspect, Meaz Nour-Eldin, remains at large and police believe he may be in Montreal.

Nour-Eldin is described as 22 years old, Somalian, six feet one inches tall, 181 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair. Police say he has tattoos on his left hand, left wrist and upper torso.

homelessphoto

(Meaz Nour-Eldin. Photo: Police handout)

Police issued a public appeal for information on the wanted men on Aug. 8, saying they face charges stemming from an ongoing Surrey RCMP Serious Crime Unit investigation involving a kidnapping and an assault.

Surrey RCMP say Barthlette and Nour-Eldin each face charges of kidnapping, unlawful confinement, aggravated assault, use of a firearm during the commission of an offence, robbery, and “other firearm offences.”


