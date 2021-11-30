Saanich Coun. Ned Taylor wants young people involved in politics, and one way to ensure that, he says, is to reduce the voting age to 16 in B.C. (Black Press Media file photo)

Saanich Coun. Ned Taylor wants young people involved in politics, and one way to ensure that, he says, is to reduce the voting age to 16 in B.C. (Black Press Media file photo)

One of B.C.’s youngest councillors wants voting age pushed to 16

Saanich’s Ned Taylor said the earlier one begins voting, the longer they’ll remain a voter

One of British Columbia’s youngest councillors is hoping his peers will endorse a campaign to reduce the voting age to 16 in British Columbia.

Vote16BC is a grassroots campaign that is gaining momentum across the province, according to Saanich Coun. Ned Taylor, who was inspired to create a motion to bring to an upcoming council meeting.

Having taken an interest in politics at an early age, and first elected in 2018 as a teen, the 22-year-old Taylor said it only makes sense to reduce the age to 16, since young people are the future and the future is at stake.

“I’ve supported lowering the voting age to 16 since before I was that age – youth are the ones who are going to be experiencing the impact of current decisions in the long-term,” he said.

Young people are more involved and informed than ever, he added, and for this reason they deserve the right to vote.

Studies show that the younger a person is when they cast their first ballot, the longer they’ll remain an active voter throughout their lifetime, Taylor said.

“I’m optimistic that we will get a strong showing of support.”

To view the Vote16BC campaign visit dogwoodbc.ca/lower-bc-voting-age/.

RELATED: Youngest Saanich councillor urges other youth to run in upcoming municipal election

District of SaanichvotingYoung Canadians

Previous story
Evacuation order issued for 12 properties between Chilliwack and Hope
Next story
Better Business Bureau’s ‘Naughty List’ warns B.C. residents of holiday scams

Just Posted

Surrey Police Service Chief Constable Norm Lipinski (foreground) and Assistant Commissioner Brian Edwards of the Surrey RCMP. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Surrey RCMP, Surrey Police Service officers now patrolling together

Police investigate one of three shootings in Whalley in as many days, this one in the 9600 block of 137 Street and the others in the 13300 block of 95A Avenue and 10600 block of King George Boulevard. The Surrey RCMP say they’re not connected. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
Three shootings in Surrey in as many days

Reach Child and Youth Development Society kicked off its 2021 Gift of Speech holiday campaign on Tuesday, Nov. 30. (Reach Child and Youth Development Society image)
Help Reach give the Gift of Speech this holiday season

The Unger family on the White Rock Promenade. From left: Naomi, Randy, Spencer, Sarah and Marcie. (Contributed photo)
Fundraising campaign honours longtime Peace Arch Hospital staffer