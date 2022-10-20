One of 3 accused in killing of Surrey man in Abbotsford pleads guilty

Alexander Blanarou, 24, was shot to death on Dec. 28, 2017

A heavy police presence was on scene Dec. 28, 2017 following the shooting death on Bates Road in Abbotsford of Alexander Blanarou, 24, of Surrey. (Abbotsford News file photo)

One of three men accused of a 2017 fatal shooting in Abbotsford has pleaded guilty in the case.

Edrick Raju, initially charged with first-degree murder, pleaded guilty Tuesday (Oct. 18) in Vancouver to manslaughter with a firearm and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of Alexander Blanarou of Surrey.

A date for sentencing will be set on Nov. 16.

The trial for Raju’s two co-accused, Islam Nagem and Michael Schweiger, is set to start Jan. 3, 2023.

Nagem has been charged with first-degree murder, while Schweiger faces a charge of second-degree murder.

Police announced charges against the three in December 2020.

Blanarou, 24, of Surrey was shot to death on Dec. 28, 2017 just before 2:30 p.m. in the 5300 block of Bates Road, south of Harris Road, in Abbotsford.

Police arrived on scene to find his body in a nearby blueberry field.

Investigators at the time said Blanarou was known to police and his death was believed to be a targeted hit.

Blanarou was identified in April 2016 by Bill Fordy – then Surrey RCMP’s officer in charge – as one of two people who had recently been arrested by the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit for their involvement in the Lower Mainland “drug conflict.”

Fordy said at the time that Blanarou had been facing six drug and gun charges.



