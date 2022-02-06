One man taken into custody after reported standoff at Surrey home

RCMP Emergency Response Team took one man into custody after a standoff at a Surrey home Sunday morning. (Shane MacKichan photos) RCMP Emergency Response Team took one man into custody after a standoff at a Surrey home Sunday morning. (Shane MacKichan photos) RCMP Emergency Response Team took one man into custody after a standoff at a Surrey home Sunday morning. (Shane MacKichan photos) RCMP Emergency Response Team took one man into custody after a standoff at a Surrey home Sunday morning. (Shane MacKichan photos) RCMP Emergency Response Team took one man into custody after a standoff at a Surrey home Sunday morning. (Shane MacKichan photos) RCMP Emergency Response Team took one man into custody after a standoff at a Surrey home Sunday morning. (Shane MacKichan photos)

The RCMP Emergency Response Team was called to a Fraser Heights home early Sunday morning and took at least one man into custody.

A witness told Peace Arch News that police were reportedly responding to a man barricaded inside a residence on the 16200-block of Glenwood Crescent at 5:45 a.m.

Surrey RCMP have not yet responded to a request for comment.

The witness said police used several flash bangs and tear gas to remove the suspect from the home.

The man was eventually taken into police custody after a standoff that lasted for several hours, the witness reported.

More to come…