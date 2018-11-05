Man killed in Port Coquitlam ‘altercation’

Homicide investigators say there’s no risk to the public

Homicide police are investigating after an altercation resulted in a man’s death in Port Coquitlam.

A report came in of a disturbance at a home in the 2300 block of Atkins Avenue just before 6 a.m. on Sunday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said Monday.

Police arrived to find a man with serious injuries. He was rushed to hospital, but later died.

A second man was arrested at the home in connection to the first man’s death.

Police said the parties knew each other, and there is no risk to the public.

The victim’s name, nor that of the man arrested, have been released.

