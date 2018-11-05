Man killed in Port Coquitlam ‘altercation’

Homicide investigators say there’s no risk to the public

Homicide police are investigating after an altercation resulted in a man’s death in Port Coquitlam.

A report came in of a disturbance at a home in the 2300 block of Atkins Avenue just before 6 a.m. on Sunday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said Monday.

Police arrived to find a man with serious injuries. He was rushed to hospital, but later died.

A second man was arrested at the home in connection to the first man’s death.

Police said the parties knew each other, and there is no risk to the public.

The victim’s name, nor that of the man arrested, have been released.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
RCMP search for high-risk missing person

Just Posted

RCMP search for high-risk missing person

Paramjit Khaira, 42, was last seen on Sunday afternoon

Former Surrey CFL player facing 2nd-degree murder charge in ex-girlfriend’s death

Josh Boden is charged in connection to Kimberly Lynn Hallgarth’s 2009 death

Inter-generational camp helps South Surrey children deal with grief

Peace Arch Hospice Society partnered with Revera Whitecliff

Light rail, SkyTrain, highways could lead to higher nearby property values: report

Light rail, SkyTrain, major highways could see property values rise by hundreds of thousands of dollars

One person dead after collision in Surrey

Three others injured

Candlelight vigil honours the memory of Nicole Bell and other missing B.C. women

Friends and supporters share memories, grief and healing moments

5 to start your day

Ex-BC Lion charged in former girlfriend’s murder, one killed in Port Coquitlam and more

Man in custody after police raid suspected New Westminster drug lab

Emergency crews were at the scene throughout the night

Time to shut down Montreal’s horse-drawn carriage industry: mayor

Death of caleche horse further proves city’s carriage industry needs to wind down: mayor

One man killed in Port Coquitlam ‘altercation’

Homicide detective say there’s no risk to the public

Ludacris, Migos to perform at pre-Super Bowl concert

Ludacris and Migos will represent Atlanta and hip-hop culture when they perform at the EA SPORTS BOWL days before the Super Bowl next year.

Elgar Petersen, namesake for the Humboldt Broncos’ home rink, dies at 82

Elgar Petersen Arena is home ice for the Broncos: it’s where mourners for the 16 people who died in the crash left flowers and a prayer vigil was held in the days that followed.

Residents of landslide-threatened Old Fort, B.C., can return home

Residents of B.C. community displaced by slow-moving landslide can return home

Doug Ford announces cabinet shuffle months into mandate

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to shuffle his cabinet today.

Most Read