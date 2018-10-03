Mission RCMP and IHIT are on scene at the Junction Mall in Mission after a shooting incident left one man dead. / Kevin Mills Photo

One man is dead after shooting incident in Fraser Valley mall parking lot

Mission RCMP, IHIT on scene at Junction Mall after late night shooting

One man is dead after a shooting incident in the parking lot of the Junction Mall in Mission.

Mission RCMP and IHIT are on scene but few details have been released.

The incident occurred just after 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 3 near the SilverCity Mission Cinemas.

RCMP have confirmed that shots were fired, and a man is deceased, but the investigation is still in the early stages and no other information is being released at this time.

The suspect is not in custody.

One witness at the scene said he heard four loud shots and then saw a vehicle quickly drive away.

According to the witness, the vehicle then circled back towards the original shooting scene, a gun could be seen sticking out of the window, and three more shots rang out.

Mission RCMP are asking any witnesses to come forward.

Representatives from the RCMP Victim Services was also on hand to offer help to anyone who may have witnessed the shooting.

Anyone who may need assistance after witnessing the shooting can call 604-820-3548.

More details to come.

