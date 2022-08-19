A Surrey RCMP vehicle is seen on the site of a crash in 2020. Mounties responded to the scene of a stabbing in Cloverdale late Aug. 18 near 184th Street and Fraser Highway. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

One man is dead after being stabbed in Cloverdale

Victim succumbed to injuries in hospital

One man is dead after being stabbed in Cloverdale Aug. 18.

A man was stabbed on the corner of 184th Street and Fraser Highway after a confrontation between two strangers.

“Last night at approximately 10 p.m., Surrey RCMP responded to the report of a stabbing,” Corporal Vanessa Munn, Surrey RCMP media relations told the Cloverdale Reporter.

“Frontline officers arrived on scene and located a man suffering from serious injuries.”

Munn said the victim was transported to hospital and subsequently died.

“Sadly, he later succumbed to his injuries.”

Munn added that the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is now handling the investigation.

She said no arrests have been made.

Munn also said more details will be released later this morning.

More info to come …


