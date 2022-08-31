One man is dead and another in custody following an altercation Wednesday afternoon in Surrey’s Newton neighbourhood. (file photo)

One man is dead and another in custody following an altercation Wednesday afternoon in Surrey’s Newton neighbourhood. (file photo)

One man dead following altercation in Newton

Suspect is in custody, IHIT has been called in, say Surrey RCMP

One man is dead and another is in custody following an altercation in Surrey’s Newton neighbourhood.

On Aug. 31, at 1:50 p.m., Surrey RCMP responded to a report of an confrontation between two men that took place in the 14100-block of 61 Avenue. There, they found an adult male in medical distress. Despite attempts by first responders to save the man’s life, he succumbed to his injuries on scene, Surrey RCMP said in a release issued late Wednesday afternoon.

A suspect was taken into custody by police.

The area surrounding the scene will be cordoned off for a significant amount of time, the release notes.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been called and will be working in partnership with Surrey RCMP.

Anyone with further information who has not already spoken to police is asked to contact the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or email at ihittipline@rcmp-grc.gc.ca

IHITRCMPSurrey

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Abbotsford trustee speaks out about son’s overdose death to help others
Next story
Parts of B.C.’s financial statements are inaccurate, auditor general says

Just Posted

One man is dead and another in custody following an altercation Wednesday afternoon in Surrey’s Newton neighbourhood. (file photo)
One man dead following altercation in Newton

The Surrey-South riding map for the Sept. 10, 2022, provincial by-election. (Map: Elections BC)
Cloverdale and White Rock Chambers to hold all-candidates meeting for Surrey South riding

Students at Semiahmoo Secondary made an animated COVID-19 video to share with other youth throughout the community. (File photo).
VIDEO: South Surrey high school students make COVID-awareness video to educate youth

This travel trailer was damaged in a brush fire near the corner of 172A Street and 61A Avenue in Cloverdale on Aug. 16. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Arson suspect arrested, released for mid-August brush fires in Cloverdale, Surrey RCMP say