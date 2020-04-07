One man dead after overnight shooting in Surrey

Police say man found dead at the scene at about 12:45 a.m. in 8800 block of 138A Street

Police investigate after a man was found dead at about 12:45 a.m. Tuesday morning (April 7) in the 8800 block of 138A Street, just north of Bear Creek Park. (Photos: Shane MacKichan)

One man is dead after an overnight shooting in Whalley.

Surrey RCMP say the man was found dead at the scene at about 12:45 a.m. Tuesday morning (April 7) in the 8800 block of 138A Street, just north of Bear Creek Park.

Police say investigators with the Surrey RCMP General Investigation Unit are on scene continuing with the investigation, and will be in the area for some time. The area may remain closed for some time while the investigation is ongoing.

Surrey RCMP is assisting the @HomicideTeam following a shots fired incident in 8800 block of 139A area that has left one man deceased in the early hours of this morning. Anyone with info asked to contact IHIT tip line or @SolveCrime to remain anonymous. — Surrey RCMP (@SurreyRCMP) April 7, 2020

RCMP has not yet released information about the man’s age or identity.

This is the fifth report of shots fired in 2020. It is second homicide of 2020 and the first fatal shooting of the year in Surrey.

In Surrey’s first homicide of the year, on Jan. 2, 39-year-old Jason Stanley Wells was found dead in a Newton strip mall parking lot after reports of a fight just before 1 a.m. Michael James Petronio, 33, was charged with second-degree murder in Wells’ death.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or, to make an anonymous report, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2020-51562.



