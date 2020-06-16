One man charged after Surrey schools hit with 20 break-and-enters

Surrey RCMP say officers seized computers, projectors, high-end bicycles and more than $18,000 cash

Police in Surrey say one man has been charged after a spree of 20 break-and-enters at various schools in Surrey.

Thomas Bourque, 38, is charged with break and enter and possession of stolen property and has been released on conditions, Surrey RCMP say.

Police say the break-and-enters happened between May 1, and June 9. On June 11, RCMP executed search warrants at three separate residences – in the 9500-block of 126 Street, 10200-block of 146 Street, and 14100-block of 83 Avenue. During the searches, police say officers seized computers, projectors and electronics, some which were stolen from schools. Officers also found high-end bicycles, mail, credit cards, and more than $18,000 cash.

Three men were arrested but two have been released pending further investigation, RCMP say.

“Our officers took it to heart when they heard schools were broken into,” says Staff Sergeant Ryan Element, acting proactive enforcement officer. “Knowing the stolen property impacted teachers and students in our community our team was determined to recover the items and locate the suspects.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, to make an anonymous report, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.



