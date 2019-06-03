(Black Press file photo)

One man arrested, one taken to hospital after stabbing in Surrey

Surrey RCMP responded to the scene Saturday afternoon in the 15100-block of 60th Avenue

Surrey RCMP say one man was arrested and another was taken to hospital after a stabbing on Saturday (June 1).

The incident happened around 1:45 p.m. and police were called to a home in the 15100-block of 60th Avenue.

“Once on scene, a 31-year-old male victim was located and transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries,” said Surrey RCMP Sergeant Chad Greig. “The 25-year-old male suspect was also located on scene, arrested and remanded into custody to attend court Monday June 3.”

The two individuals are known to each other and known to police, according to Surrey RCMP.

At least two other Surrey stabbings have made headlines this year.

On April 23, a 32-year-old man was stabbed in the face, in the 13700-block of 97A Avenue in Whalley. Police arrested a suspect under the Mental Health Act.

On Feb. 15, a 20-year-old man was stabbed at the Bollywood Banquet Hall and Convention Centre, in the 8100-block of 128th Street in Newton, during a concert.

READ ALSO: Stabbing at Surrey banquet hall sends man to hospital

READ ALSO: Surrey stabbing leaves man with ‘potentially life altering injuries’


