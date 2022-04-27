One man arrested after police incident in North Delta

One man was arrested after police responded to a report that a man had barricaded himself inside his home in the 11300-block of 88th Ave. in North Delta on Wednesday, April 27. (Shane MacKichan photo)One man was arrested after police responded to a report that a man had barricaded himself inside his home in the 11300-block of 88th Ave. in North Delta on Wednesday, April 27. (Shane MacKichan photo)
One man is in custody following a standoff with Delta police on Wednesday morning.

Police were called at 3:13 a.m. on April 27 with a report that a man had barricaded himself inside his home in the 11300-block of 88th Ave. in North Delta.

Traffic in the area was blocked for several hours and there was a heavy police presence was on scene, including the Lower Mainland District Emergency Response Team, as the man indicated he had weapons, Delta Police Department media relations officer A/Sgt. Leisa Schaefer said in an email to the Reporter.

The man was taken into custody without further incident at around 8:30 a.m., and roads were reopened by 9:30 a.m.


