One man arrested after assault with weapon near Surrey Central SkyTrain station

Victim taken to hospital with serious injury, police say

One man is in custody after an assault with a weapon near the Surrey Central SkyTrain station just after noon Wednesday (Sept. 9), Surrey RCMP say.

Police say shortly after 12:15 p.m., a Surrey RCMP Frontline officer was conducting a routine patrol when he found a man suffering from a serious injury in the 10200-block of City Parkway. He was taken to hospital.

In a release sent early Wednesday afternoon, police say closures will be in effect along City Parkway as officers process the crime scene.

Anyone with information about this assault is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.


