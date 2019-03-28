One killed in Kootenay crash that spilled ‘significant’ fuel into Salmo River

One man from Alberta was killed in the single-vehicle crash

An Alberta man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 3 at the Kootenay Pass Wednesday night that spilled what RCMP are calling a “significant” amount of fuel into the Salmo River.

RCMP said a fuel tanker crashed around 8:20 p.m. near the western bottom of the Kootenay Pass.

The pass remains closed as environmental emergency response teams work to make the scene safe for police to continue their investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call police at 250-354-5180.

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Two Surrey teens hurt after SUV smashes into tree, catches fire

Just Posted

Two Surrey teens hurt after SUV smashes into tree, catches fire

Police suspect speed was factor in early morning crash that leaves boy clinging to life

‘I’ll miss you all’ – Facebook message posted moments before South Surrey crash

Neighbours report seeing police at nearby home in days before mother and sons found dead

KPU ‘looking at cancelling’ September intake into Surrey-based farrier program

Kwantlen Polytechnic University is facing a $12 million shortfall

Five unsolved human remains cases in Surrey: BC Coroners Service

New map charts unsolved human remains cases in B.C.

Mother, two sons identified as three found dead after South Surrey car crash

Homicide investigators have taken over the single-car incident

Democrats want a faster release of Mueller’s Russia report

So far only Attorney General William Barr’s four page summary has been released

Overnight lane closures coming to Highway 1 near Chilliwack

Traffic will be detoured from westbound lanes on March 29 and March 30

Port Moody Mayor charged with sexual assault

Rob Vagramov facing one charge in connection to a 2015 incident in Coquitlam, officials say

Trudeau says sorry for sarcastic thank you comment to Indigenous protester

Prime Minister under fire for comment made to Indigenous protester who interrupted a Liberal fundraising event

B.C. extends winter tire rules till April 30 amid spring snowfall worries

Mostly interior and northern routes are affected

5 to start your day

Police ID three found dead in South Surrey crash, Chilliwack RCMP officer charged and more

One killed in Kootenay crash that spilled ‘significant’ fuel into Salmo River

One man from Alberta was killed in the single-vehicle crash

Bear that killed Yukon mother and baby was ‘emaciated,’ coroner says

Valérie Théorêt, 37, and her daughter, 10-month-old Adèle Roesholt, were killed in November 2018

Updated recall warning: Lee’s Tea recalled due to salmonella

The initial food recall warning that was issued on Thursday, March 21 was updated by CFIA Wednesday.

Most Read