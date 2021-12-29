One injured in truck collision with freight train in Glen Valley

A crash involving a freight train and a small tanker truck in Langley’s Glen Valley sent one person to hospital with leg injures Wednesday morning, Dec 29.

Townhouse of Langley fire crews were called to extricate the driver from the truck after the collision occurred around 10:36 a.m. at a crossing near 256th Street and 88th Avenue, leaving the truck in a ditch by the tracks.

Asst. Fire Chief Andy Hewitson described the injuries as “non-life-threatening.”

The train remained on the tracks for several hours, while railway police investigated.

