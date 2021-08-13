RCMP in Surrey in December 2020. (File photo: Lauren Collins)

One injured in Surrey shooting

RCMP say suspects fled and rammed police vehicle, then quickly arrested

Surrey RCMP say two people have been arrested and one person is injured following a shooting in Guildford Thursday (Aug. 12).

On Thursday, police received a call that a man had been shot inside a residence in the 9100-block of 148th Street, according to a release from Surrey RCMP Constable Sarbjit Sangha. She added it was reported suspects were seen leaving in a vehicle.

Surrey RCMP officers “converged in the area and the suspect vehicle rammed a police vehicle in an attempt to flee,” said Sangha, adding officers were able to stop the vehicle and arrest both occupants.

She said a firearm was found and seized by police.

A man was taken to hospital with “non-life threatening injuries believed to be from a gunshot wound,” said Sangha.

She said it appears to be a targeted shooting, but police are still working to determine a possible motive. But she added both the victim and one of the suspects are well known to police.

Meantime, Sangha said at this time there is no indicatin if the shooting is related to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.

“The quick arrest in this case was thanks, in part, to the assistance from the community in calling 911 and providing police with essential information,” says Media Relations Officer Constable Sarbjit Sangha. “If you were in the area or have video footage please reach out to the Surrey RCMP Serious Crime Unit.”

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.


