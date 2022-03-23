One injured in Surrey ATV rollover

Emergency crews responded to a report of an ATV crash Tuesday evening (March 22) in Surrey. (Shane MacKichan photo) Emergency crews responded to a report of an ATV crash Tuesday evening (March 22) in Surrey. (Shane MacKichan photo) Emergency crews responded to a report of an ATV crash Tuesday evening (March 22) in Surrey. (Shane MacKichan photo) Emergency crews responded to a report of an ATV crash Tuesday evening (March 22) in Surrey. (Shane MacKichan photo)

Police, firefighters and paramedics responded to Surrey’s Poplar Park Tuesday evening (March 22), near 111 Avenue and 131 Street, following reports of an injured female down an embankment.

According to a witness, crews arrived to find the victim had landed 30-40 feet off the road and down into a gully after crashing an ATV.

A Technical Rescue Team was called to extricate the victim, who was then transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, the witness said.

