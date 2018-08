One woman was taken to hospital Tuesday afternoon following a collision at the intersection of 168 Street and 16 Avenue.

Surrey RCMP say the crash occurred just before 5 p.m., when a Kia westbound on 16 Avenue collided with a Dodge Ram that was turning north onto 168 Street.

No violation tickets were issued, Cpl. Elenore Sturko told Peace Arch News.

No further information was provided.